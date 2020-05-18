FBI criticizes Apple for not helping crack Pensacola shooter’s iPhones

Catalin Cimpanu reports:

In a press conference today in Washington, the Justice Department announced that FBI technicians managed to crack and gain access to two locked iPhones belonging to the Pensacola naval airbase shooter.

During the conference, FBI Director Chris Wray criticized Apple for not helping its investigators in unlocking the two devices. Wray said the entire process of cracking the terrorist’s two iPhones took four months and “large sums of taxpayer dollars.”