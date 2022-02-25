Family secrets exposed: genetic testing reveals unknown relatives

Molly Chiu writes for Baylor College of Medicine:
It’s hard to keep a family secret these days, thanks to the rise of direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic genealogy services. One of the largest studies on DTC genetic testing experiences and outcomes, led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine, has found that discoveries about relatives are quite common and the consequences of those discoveries can be far reaching. The findings are published in the American Journal of Human Genetics.
“If you’re going to participate in one of these services, you should be ready to learn something about your family that you weren’t necessarily expecting to learn,” said Christi Guerrini, co-first author and assistant professor at the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Baylor.
Read more about the study at bcm.edu
