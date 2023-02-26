Fake Friends: Leak Reveals Israeli Firms Turning Social Media Into Spy Tech

Omer BenjakobPhineas Rueckert report:

Like most of the public, A., a former Israeli journalist, knows little to nothing about the OSINT industry. However, the OSINT system sold by an Israeli-owned cyber firm being revealed here for the first time knows a lot about her – and about all of us, too.

Forbidden Stories, a non-profit dedicated to following up on the work of journalists who are killed or threatened for their reporting, found the firm and a brochure detailing their suite of digital surveillance tools in a trove of more than 500,000 documents belonging to the Military Forces of Colombia. They were leaked to Forbidden Stories by a collective of hackers known as Guacamaya and investigated as part of a global investigation involving different media outlets – among them Haaretz.

The leaked documents reveal the so-called social media surveillance industry and how just one mistaken friend request on Facebook can expose you and your entire network.

