Facing a public backlash, an Israeli spyware firm is now scoring its government customers

Jenna McLaughlin reports:

When Shmuel Sunray accepted the job in the fall of 2019 as chief legal counsel for NSO Group, an Israeli spyware company accused of selling malware used against journalists and dissidents, he knew it would be a challenge.

Founded in 2009 by ex-military and intelligence officers, the company created a hacking tool called Pegasus that promised cops and spies access to criminals’ and terrorists’ private text messages, photos, cameras and microphones.

[…]

In a series of interviews with Yahoo News over the last several months, Sunray explained some of the details of NSO’s internal processes, which include an elaborate system for scoring countries that wish to buy the company’s products. NSO says it permanently cut ties with four clients so far, giving up $200 million in sales opportunities, though it won’t say which ones. Sunray wouldn’t speak about the details of any sales or customers.