Facial Recognition Start-Up Mounts a First Amendment Defense

Aug 132020
 
 August 13, 2020

Kashmir Hill reports:

Floyd Abrams, one of the most prominent First Amendment lawyers in the country, has a new client: the facial recognition company Clearview AI.

Litigation against the start-up “has the potential of leading to a major decision about the interrelationship between privacy claims and First Amendment defenses in the 21st century,” Mr. Abrams said in a phone interview. He said the underlying legal questions could one day reach the Supreme Court.

Read more on the New York Times.

