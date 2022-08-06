Facial recognition smartwatches to be used to monitor foreign offenders in UK

Aug 062022
August 6, 2022 Non-U.S., Surveillance
Speaking of using facial recognition for surveillance purposes, Nicola Kelly reports:
Migrants who have been convicted of a criminal offence will be required to scan their faces up to five times a day using smartwatches installed with facial recognition technology under plans from the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice.
In May, the government awarded a contract to the British technology company Buddi Limited to deliver “non-fitted devices” to monitor “specific cohorts” as part of the Home Office Satellite Tracking Service. The scheme is due to be introduced from the autumn across the UK, at an initial cost of £6m.
Read more at The Guardian.
