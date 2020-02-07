Facial Recognition Moves Into a New Front: Schools

Feb 072020
February 7, 2020 Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools
Davey Alba reports on a contentious battle in Lockport, New York:
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Jim Shultz tried everything he could think of to stop facial recognition technology from entering the public schools in Lockport, a small city 20 miles east of Niagara Falls. He posted about the issue in a Facebook group called Lockportians. He wrote an Op-Ed in The New York Times. He filed a petition with the superintendent of the district, where his daughter is in high school.
But a few weeks ago, he lost.
