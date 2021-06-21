Facial Recognition Failures Are Locking People Out of Unemployment Systems

Jun 212021
June 21, 2021 Business, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Todd Feathers reports:
People around the country are furious after being denied their unemployment benefits due to apparent problems with facial recognition technology that claims to prevent fraud.
Unemployment recipients have been complaining for months about the identity verification service ID.me, which uses a combination of biometric information and official documents to confirm that applicants are who they claim to be. The complaints reached another crescendo this week after Axios published a “deep dive” article about the threat of unemployment fraud based on statistics provided to the outlet by ID.me.
