Facial Recognition Door Locks Exploit Our Fears

Apr 162020
 
 April 16, 2020  Posted by  Business, Surveillance

Joe Cadillic writes:

Last month, I wrote a story about biometric companies using thermal imaging to make a profit during the coronavirus pandemic. But a new company based in Europe takes the cake when it comes to profiting from our fears.

A German company called Nuki Io has created a touchless door lock that uses facial recognition to unlock and lock doors because you cannot spread COVID-19 if you don’t touch a door knob.

Read more on MassPrivateI.

