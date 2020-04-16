Facial Recognition Door Locks Exploit Our Fears

Apr 162020
April 16, 2020 Business, Surveillance
Joe Cadillic writes:
Last month, I wrote a story about biometric companies using thermal imaging to make a profit during the coronavirus pandemic. But a new company based in Europe takes the cake when it comes to profiting from our fears.
A German company called Nuki Io has created a touchless door lock that uses facial recognition to unlock and lock doors because you cannot spread COVID-19 if you don’t touch a door knob.
