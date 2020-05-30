Facial Recognition Challenged by French Administrative Court

Julie Schwartz of Hogan Lovells writes:

In a decision (French only) dated 27 February 2020, the French Administrative Court of Marseille invalidated the deliberation of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Regional Council which allowed to set up, on an experimental basis, a facial recognition mechanism in two high schools in order to (i) better control and speed up entry of students into the high schools and (ii) control access to premises of occasional visitors.

This decision is important as this is the first administrative court decision in France about facial recognition.