Facebook’s lawyers blast attorney fees bid in Adkins v. Facebook settlement

Sara Merken reports:

Facebook Inc is pushing back on plaintiffs lawyers’ request for nearly $12 million in fees and costs for securing an injunctive relief-only settlement stemming from a 2018 cyberattack that affected millions of Facebook users.

[…]

The litigation stemmed from a September 2018 breach that affected the personal information of about 29 million people, in which hackers exploited vulnerabilities in Facebook’s software that allowed them to generate access tokens that could be used to compromise users’ accounts.