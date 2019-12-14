Facebook Won’t Change Web Tracking in Response to California Privacy Law

Patience Haggin reports:

Facebook Inc. has told advertisers it doesn’t need to make changes to its web-tracking services to comply with California’s new consumer-privacy law, setting up a potential early clash over how the closely watched law will be enforced once it goes into effect.

Facebook is one of several companies in the $130 billion U.S. digital-ad industry that maintains that routine data transfers about consumers may not fit the law’s definition of “selling” data. Other major competitors, including Alphabet Inc. ’s Google, have introduced new tools to comply with the law’s mandate to stop collecting data if a user opts out.