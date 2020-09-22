Facebook Testing Implications of Privacy-Invading Tech By Invading People’s Privacy

Edward Ongweso Jr. writes:

On Wednesday, Facebook announced a new project: the company would send out a hundred employees and contractors equipped with glasses that would record every piece of audio, visual, and spatial information possible in public and private spaces.

During its Facebook Connect livestream, the company dubbed this effort part of “Project Aria,” a new attempt to research augmented reality and help Facebook understand potential ethical or privacy-related problems with AR and AR glasses. It will also have the incidental benefit of freely extracting and analyzing staggering amounts of data to ostensibly train algorithms powering this future project.

“We built Project Aria with privacy in mind and we’ve put provisions in place around where and how we’ll collect data a well as how it will be processed, used, and stored,” Andrew Bosworth, Facebook’s vice president of augmented and virtual reality, tweeted that day.