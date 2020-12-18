Facebook Takes the Gloves Off in Feud With Apple

Jack Nicas and Mike Isaac report:

For years, signs of discord have brewed between Facebook and Apple.

Their chief executives, Apple’s Tim Cook and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, have periodically taken thinly veiled shots at each other. “If they’re making money mainly by collecting gobs of personal data, I think you have a right to be worried,” Mr. Cook said of companies like Facebook in 2014. In turn, Mr. Zuckerberg has retorted: “You think because you’re paying Apple that you’re somehow in alignment with them? If you were in alignment with them, then they’d make their products a lot cheaper.”

But now Apple is making changes that threaten Facebook’s business — and the fight has intensified. Early next year, Apple plans to start requiring iPhone owners to explicitly choose whether to allow companies to track them across different apps, a practice that Facebook relies on to target ads and charge advertisers more.