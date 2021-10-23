Facebook sues Ukrainian who scraped the data of 178 million users

Oct 232021
Catalin Cimpanu reports:
Facebook has filed a lawsuit on Friday against a Ukrainian national for allegedly scraping its website and selling the personal data of more than 178 million users on an underground cybercrime forum.
According to court documents filed today, the man was identified as Alexander Alexandrovich Solonchenko, a resident of Kirovograd, Ukraine.
Facebook alleges that Solonchenko abused a feature part of the Facebook Messenger service called Contact Importer.
