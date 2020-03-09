Facebook sued for millions by Australian Privacy Commissioner over massive breach of user data

Mar 092020
 
 March 9, 2020  Posted by  Business, Court, Featured News

Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson reports:

Australia’s privacy watchdog is seeking millions of dollars in penalties against Facebook in Federal Court, alleging the tech giant exposed private information of hundreds of thousands of Australians and allowed it “to be sold” for political profiling.

The unprecedented court action comes almost two years after the Cambridge Analytica scandal that saw sensitive data from 87 million users harvested, including the 311,000 Australians, and could see the court impose a $1.7 million penalty for each serious and repeated breach of privacy by the social network.

Read more on Herald Sun.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.