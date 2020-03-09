Facebook sued for millions by Australian Privacy Commissioner over massive breach of user data

Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson reports:

Australia’s privacy watchdog is seeking millions of dollars in penalties against Facebook in Federal Court, alleging the tech giant exposed private information of hundreds of thousands of Australians and allowed it “to be sold” for political profiling.

The unprecedented court action comes almost two years after the Cambridge Analytica scandal that saw sensitive data from 87 million users harvested, including the 311,000 Australians, and could see the court impose a $1.7 million penalty for each serious and repeated breach of privacy by the social network.