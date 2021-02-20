Facebook Starts Blocking Sensitive Medical Data Shared by Apps Over Privacy Concerns

AFP reports:

Facebook has started blocking sensitive health information that third-party apps had been sharing with the social network in violation of its own rules, said New York officials who investigated the situation.

Data fed into a Facebook analytics tool by app makers included medical diagnoses and whether users were pregnant, according to a report shared by New York financial services department on Thursday.

“Facebook instructed app developers and websites not to share medical, financial, and other sensitive personal consumer data but took no steps to police this rule,” state financial services superintendent Linda Lacewell said in a release.