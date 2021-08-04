Facebook Researchers Hope to Bring Together Two Foes: Encryption and Ads

Aug 042021
August 4, 2021 Business
Sarah Krouse and Sylvia Varnham O’Regan report:
Facebook is bulking up a team of artificial intelligence researchers, including a key hire from Microsoft, to study ways of analyzing encrypted data without decrypting it, the company confirmed. The research could allow Facebook to target ads based on encrypted messages on its WhatsApp messenger, or to encrypt the data it collects on billions of users without hurting its ad-targeting capabilities, outside experts say.
