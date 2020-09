Zlati Meyer reports:

Facebook might owe you $400.

No, that’s not a scam.

It’s the result of a class-action lawsuit settlement, but to be eligible, you must meet some specific criteria: You’re a Facebook user who has lived in Illinois for at least six months and who was in a picture uploaded to the site after June 7, 2011.

The deadline to apply for checks ranging from $200 to $400 is November 23, according to www.facebookbipaclassaction.com.