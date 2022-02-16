Facebook (Meta) agrees to pay $90 million to settle lawsuit over Facebook tracking users’ online activity
Claire Duffy reports:
Facebook (FB)-parent Meta has agreed to pay $90 million to settle a decade-old class action lawsuit over a practice that allowed the social network to track users’ activity across the internet, even if they had logged out of the platform.
[…]
The settlement applies to US Facebook users who had an account between April 22, 2010, and September 26, 2011, and who visited non-Facebook websites that displayed the “Like” button, a list that included everything from Pandora to ESPN.
Read more at CNN. The case is In re: Facebook Internet Tracking Litigation, case number 5:12-MD-2314-EJD, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division.
As part of the plaintiffs’ lawyers’ press release on the news, DiCello Levitt Gut include a list of the top 10 privacy and data breach class action settlements: