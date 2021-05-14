Facebook Loses Bid to Block Ruling on EU-U.S. Data Flows

Sam Schechner reports:
Facebook Inc. lost a bid to block a European Union privacy decision that could suspend its ability to send information about European users to U.S. computer servers, opening a pathway toward a precedent-setting interruption of its data flows.
Ireland’s High Court dismissed Friday all of Facebook’s procedural complaints about a preliminary decision on data flows that it received in August from the country’s Data Protection Commission. It rejected Facebook’s claims that the privacy regulator had given it too little time to respond or issued a judgment prematurely.
The preliminary decision, which the court stayed in September pending its decision, could, if finalized, force the social-media company to suspend sending personal information about EU users to Facebook’s servers in the U.S.
