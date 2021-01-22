Facebook Gives FBI Private Messages Of Users Discussing Capitol Hill Riot

Don’t be confused by the headline. There is no implication here that Facebook has done anything wrong. When served with a warrant, they complied. Thomas Brewster reports:

Despite attempts to play down the use of Facebook amongst Capitol Hill rioters, the social media giant is furnishing the feds with data on users who took part in the siege, including their private messages, after calls from lawmakers to do so.

In a criminal complaint filed against New York resident Christopher M. Kelly on Wednesday, a search warrant on his Facebook account was revealed. After being tipped off about Facebook posts from an account belonging to Kelly containing images of him at the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the FBI sought his private messages, as well as his linked IP address, phone number and Gmail address.