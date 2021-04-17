Facebook faces ‘mass action’ lawsuit in Europe over 2019 breach

Natasha Lomas reports:
Facebook is to be sued in Europe over the major leak of user data that dates back to 2019 but which only came to light recently after information on more than 533 million accounts was found posted for free download on a hacker forum.
Today Digital Rights Ireland (DRI) announced it’s commencing a “mass action” to sue Facebook, citing the right to monetary compensation for breaches of personal data that’s set out in the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Read more on TechCrunch.
Note that “breach” is from TechCrunch’s headline. FB obviously does not consider this a data breach because according to them, it was (just) scraping of publicly available info from users’ profiles. Let’s see if that explanation has any legs under the GDPR.