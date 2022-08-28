Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach lawsuit ends in 11th hour settlement

Aug 282022
August 28, 2022 Breaches, Business, Court, Featured News
Mark Townsend reports:
Facebook has dramatically agreed to settle a lawsuit seeking damages for allowing Cambridge Analytica access to the private data of tens of millions of users, four years after the Observer exposed the scandal that mired the tech giant in repeated controversy.
A court filing reveals that Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has in principle settled for an undisclosed sum a long-running lawsuit that claimed Facebook illegally shared user data with the UK analysis firm.
Read more at The Guardian.