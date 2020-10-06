Facebook, Belgian Data-Protection Watchdog Face Off at EU High Court

Molly Quell reports:

The European Union faced some tough questions as it defended Facebook at the EU high court Monday, in a case over which country’s data-protection agency can go after the social media giant.

The Court of Justice of the European Union heard arguments Monday on whether Belgium can go after social media giant Facebook for data privacy violations. The Belgian Data Protection Authority wants Facebook to stop tracking Belgians via cookies, but both the EU and Facebook argued the agency doesn’t have the right to do so.