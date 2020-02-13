Face Surveillance Moratorium Introduced in the Senate

Feb 132020
 
 February 13, 2020  Posted by  Laws, Surveillance, U.S.

From EPIC.org:

Senators Cory Booker and Jeff Merkley introduced the Ethical Use of Facial Recognition Act, which would ban the federal government’s use of facial recognition until Congress passes legislation regulating the technology. The bill also prevents state and local government from using federal funds for facial recognition systems and creates a commission to develop guidelines for the use of facial recognition. EPIC has launched a campaign to Ban Face Surveillance and through the Public Voice coalition gathered the support of over 100 organizations and many leading experts across 30 plus countries. An EPIC-led coalition has also called on the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board to recommend the suspension of face surveillance systems across the federal government.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.