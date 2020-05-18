Face masks prompt London police to consider pause in rollout of facial recognition cameras

Ya think?

Charlie Osborne reports:

The rollout of facial recognition cameras in London is facing disruption as citizens are now using face coverings that could potentially incapacitate the technology.

The police force is reportedly considering a pause on the scheme as so many in the capital are now wearing face masks. The UK government has urged citizens that need to use public transport — including crucial tube, bus, and train networks in London — to wear face coverings to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

