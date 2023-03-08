F.T.C. Intensifies Investigation of Twitter’s Privacy Practices

Kate Conger, Ryan Mac, and David McCabe report:

The Federal Trade Commission is intensifying an investigation into Twitter’s data and privacy practices and is seeking testimony from Elon Musk, who has laid off the bulk of Twitter’s work force since acquiring the company last year.

Read more at The New York Times.

Emily Birnbaum and Bloomberg also report on the development:

The Federal Trade Commission plans to depose Elon Musk as part of its probe into Twitter, the social media platform that Musk bought for $44 billion last year, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

The FTC late last year deepened an investigation into Twitter’s privacy and data security practices in the wake of the company’s takeover by Musk, Bloomberg reported last year. The deposition of Musk would mark an escalation of that investigation.

The FTC has pummeled Twitter with document requests, asking the company to turn over communications related to its recent layoffs, Musk’s leadership and other topics, according to the congressional report. The agency is also asking for documents related to the so-called “Twitter Files,” a project in which Musk gave outside journalists access to internal Twitter information.