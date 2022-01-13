Extensive Hacking of Media & Civil Society in El Salvador with Pegasus Spyware

Jan 132022
January 13, 2022 Business, Featured News, Surveillance
John Scott-Railton, Bill Marczak, Paolo Nigro Herrero, Bahr Abdul Razzak, Noura Al-Jizawi, Salvatore Solimano, and Ron Deibert report on the findings of a joint investigation by The Citizen Lab and Access Now into NSO’s Pegasus spyware-related hacking in El Salvador. Frontline Defenders, SocialTIC, and Fundación Acceso collaborated in the investigation.
Some of their key findings:
- We confirmed 35 cases of journalists and members of civil society whose phones were successfully infected with NSO’s Pegasus spyware between July 2020 and November 2021. We shared a sample of forensic data with Amnesty International’s Security Lab which independently confirms the findings.
- Targets included journalists at El Faro, GatoEncerrado, La Prensa Gráfica, Revista Digital Disruptiva, Diario El Mundo, El Diario de Hoy, and two independent journalists. Civil society targets included Fundación DTJ, Cristosal, and another NGO.
- The hacking took place while the organizations were reporting on sensitive issues involving the administration of President Bukele, such as a scandal involving the government’s negotiation of a “pact” with the MS-13 gang for a reduction in violence and electoral support.
Read more at Citizen Lab.