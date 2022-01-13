Extensive Hacking of Media & Civil Society in El Salvador with Pegasus Spyware

John Scott-Railton, Bill Marczak, Paolo Nigro Herrero, Bahr Abdul Razzak, Noura Al-Jizawi, Salvatore Solimano, and Ron Deibert report on the findings of a joint investigation by The Citizen Lab and Access Now into NSO’s Pegasus spyware-related hacking in El Salvador. Frontline Defenders, SocialTIC, and Fundación Acceso collaborated in the investigation.

Some of their key findings:

  • We confirmed 35 cases of journalists and members of civil society whose phones were successfully infected with NSO’s Pegasus spyware between July 2020 and November 2021. We shared a sample of forensic data with Amnesty International’s Security Lab which independently confirms the findings.
  • Targets included journalists at El FaroGatoEncerradoLa Prensa GráficaRevista Digital DisruptivaDiario El MundoEl Diario de Hoy, and two independent journalists. Civil society targets included Fundación DTJ, Cristosal, and another NGO.
  • The hacking took place while the organizations were reporting on sensitive issues involving the administration of President Bukele, such as a scandal involving the government’s negotiation of a “pact” with the MS-13 gang for a reduction in violence and electoral support.

