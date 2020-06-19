Exposure Notification Privacy Act: Bipartisan Bill Introduced to Regulate Covid-19 Contact Tracing Apps

Nicole Su of Womble Bond Dickinson writes:

As cities across the country begin to reopen, companies and public health officials look for ways combat the spread of COVID-19. One such way is through contract tracing apps. Of course, such apps come with it the collection and transmission of large amounts of consumer health data. Lawmakers have responded by introducing legislation to address user privacy concerns.

On June 1, 2020, Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) introduced a bi-partisan bill titled Exposure Notification Privacy Act (“ENPA”), which seeks to regulate contact tracing apps. The goal of the legislation is to “give[] Americans control over their data [and] put[] public health officials in the driver’s seat of exposure notification development.”