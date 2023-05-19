Exclusive: Google accused of breaking European privacy law by hoarding personal data of potential job candidates for years
May 192023
David Meyer reported:
When Mohamed Maslouh, a London-based contractor, was assigned to enter data into Google’s internal gHire recruitment system last September, he noticed something surprising. The database contained the profiles of thousands of people in the EU and U.K. whose names, phone numbers, personal email addresses and résumés dated back as far as 2011.
Maslouh knew something was amiss, as he had received data-protection training from Randstad, the European human-resources giant that employed him, and was aware of the EU’s five-year-old General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which remained part of British law after Brexit.
h/t, Risky Business News