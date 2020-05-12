Examples of COVID19 Screening, Social Distancing, and Contact Tracing Technologies and Related Legal and Practical Issues

Joseph J. Lazzarotti and Jason C. Gavejian of JacksonLewis write:

As organizations work feverishly to return to business in many areas of the country, they are mobilizing to meet the myriad of challenges for providing safe environments for their workers, customers, students, patients, and visitors. Chief among these challenges are screening for COVID19 symptoms, observing social distancing, contact tracing, and wearing masks. Fortunately, innovators are rising to meet this need, developing a range of technologies – wearables, apps, devices, kiosks, AI, etc. – all designed to support these efforts. But, for many organizations, the question is what technologies are out there and what should they be thinking about in deciding to adopt one or more of them.

Wading through the wide variety of COVID19-related technologies can be like scrolling through your cable provider’s movie guide – lots of time spent, not sure what to choose. So, to help you get a quick, bird’s eye view of some of the kinds of technologies being developed and which may be available, please see our table of “Selected COVID19 Distancing, Screening, Contact Tracing, and Other Technologies” (Table)*.