Ex-West Penn Hospital technician gets jail for secretly recording undressed patients

Aug 162021
 
 August 16, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Court, Featured News, Healthcare, U.S.

Paula Reed Ward reports that Guy Caley, 53, of Canonsburg, a former medical technician at West Penn Hospital, has been sentenced to serve 11 to 22 months in Allegheny County Jail, to be followed by 10 years of probation.

Caley pleaded guilty in May to 89 counts including invasion of privacy and intercepting communications.

Of note, Ward reports that he must pay nearly $23,000 in restitution to cover the costs of therapy and medication for some of the victims.

Read more on TribLive.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.