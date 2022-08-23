Ex-Twitter exec blows the whistle, alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies

Aug 232022
August 23, 2022 Business, Featured News, Online
By Donie O’Sullivan, Clare Duffy and Brian Fung, CNN Business
Video by John General, Zach Wasser and Logan Whiteside, CNN Business
Portraits by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users’ personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy, according to an explosive whistleblower disclosure obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post.
The disclosure, sent last month to Congress and federal agencies, paints a picture of a chaotic and reckless environment at a mismanaged company that allows too many of its staff access to the platform’s central controls and most sensitive information without adequate oversight. It also alleges that some of the company’s senior-most executives have been trying to cover up Twitter’s serious vulnerabilities, and that one or more current employees may be working for a foreign intelligence service.
Keep in mind that Mudge’s (Peiter “Mudge” Zatko)’s allegations have been denied by Twitter, that we are talking about a 200-page report to Congress that most have us have not seen or read in its entirety, and that this story will obviously be making big headlines going forward.