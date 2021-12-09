Ex-hospital employee’s unauthorized access to patient info leaves genuine questions of fact, COA rules
Dec 092021
December 9, 2021 Breaches, Court, Featured News, Healthcare
Katie Stancombe reports:
A hospital group and its former employee at odds over her unauthorized access of confidential patient records aren’t quite finished with their legal battle, the Court of Appeals of Indiana ruled Wednesday.
For nearly two years, former Franciscan Alliance employee Christina A. Padgett accessed a specific patient’s confidential protected health information in violation of a workforce confidentiality agreement. Padgett accessed the confidential patient information between October 2012 and April 2014 in order to learn “when the patient would be at Padgett’s workplace so that Padgett could avoid the patient’s alleged harassment” of her.
Read more about the case at The Indiana Lawyer.