EU’s top court rules against Meta in key data privacy case

Maria Deutscher reports:

The European Union’s top court has issued a ruling that could lead to major changes in the way Meta Platforms Inc. operates its ad business.

The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union, or CJEU, released a summary of the ruling today. The decision is the culmination of a long-running legal battle focused on Meta’s data collection practices.

The saga began in 2016 when Germany’s competition regulator, the Federal Cartel Office, started investigating the way Meta collects users’ personal information. The focus of the probe was the manner in which Meta, then Facebook Inc., made use of so-called off-Facebook data. That’s user information the company collects from WhatsApp and Instagram, plus third-party websites and apps.