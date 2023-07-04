EU’s top court rules against Meta in key data privacy case

Jul 042023
 
 July 4, 2023  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, Non-U.S.

Maria Deutscher reports:

The European Union’s top court has issued a ruling that could lead to major changes in the way Meta Platforms Inc. operates its ad business.

The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union, or CJEU, released a summary of the ruling today. The decision is the culmination of a long-running legal battle focused on Meta’s data collection practices.

The saga began in 2016 when Germany’s competition regulator, the Federal Cartel Office, started investigating the way Meta collects users’ personal information. The focus of the probe was the manner in which Meta, then Facebook Inc., made use of so-called off-Facebook data. That’s user information the company collects from WhatsApp and Instagram, plus third-party websites and apps.

Read more at SiliconAngle.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.