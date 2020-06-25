European Commission Publishes 2-Year Report on Implementation of the GDPR

Dan Cooper, Kristof Van Quathem, Nicholas Shepherd, and Anna Oberschelp de Meneses of Covington & Burling write:

On June 24, 2020, the European Commission (“Commission”) published its much-anticipated assessment of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) two years after it went into effect. The assessment takes into account contributions from the European Council, the European Parliament, the European Data Protection Board (“EDPB”), individual supervisory authorities, the Multi-Stakeholder Expert Group and other stakeholders. The assessment considers a wider scope of issues surrounding GDPR implementation beyond international transfers and the cooperation and consistency mechanisms, the two topics the Commission is specifically tasked to consider under Article 97 of the GDPR.