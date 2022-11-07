EU wants Airbnb, rivals to share bookings data with authorities

Nov 072022
November 7, 2022 Business, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Foo Yun Chee reports:
Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies will have to share data on the number of people using their platforms under proposed EU rules, the European Commission said on Monday, in a light-touch approach to regulating this sector.
The EU executive’s proposal comes as popular tourist destinations such as Paris, Venice and Barcelona blame Airbnb for aggravating housing shortages by pushing out lower-income residents.
Read more at Reuters.
h/t, Joe Cadillic