EU, US agree ‘in principle’ to new trans-Atlantic data agreement

Mar 252022
 
Jedidiah Bracy reports:

U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Friday that the U.S. and EU have reached a new trans-Atlantic data flow agreement. Importantly, the agreement is in principle only at this point, and details about the deal are not yet known.

In a press conference from Brussels, Biden said, “Today we have agreed to unprecedented protections for data privacy and security for our citizens. This new arrangement will enhance the Privacy Shield framework, promote growth and innovation in Europe and in the United States and help companies, both small and large, compete in the digital economy.”

Read more at IAPP.

And if you’re wondering what Max Schrems thinks, Natasha Lomas of TechCrunch reports that his initial response was skeptical:

Responding to von der Leyen’s announcement in a tweet, he wrote: “Seems we do another Privacy Shield especially in one respect: Politics over law and fundamental rights.

“This failed twice before. What we heard is another ‘patchwork’ approach but no substantial reform on the U.S. side. Let’s wait for a text but my [first] bet is it will fail again.”

