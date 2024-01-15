EU Supervisory Authorities Publish New Guidance on Cookies

Kristof Van Quathem and Anna Oberschelp de Meneses of Covington and Burling write:
Several EU data protection supervisory authorities (“SAs”) have recently issued guidance on cookies. On January 11, 2024, the Spanish SA published guidance on cookies used for audience measurement (often referred to as analytics cookies) (available in Spanish only). On December 20, 2023, the Austrian SA published FAQs on cookies and data protection (available in German only). On October 23, 2023, the Belgian SA published a cookie checklist (available in Dutch and French).
The new guidance builds on existing guidance but addresses some new topics which we discuss below.
Read more at Inside Privacy.