EU Strikes Deal to Regulate ChatGPT, AI Tech in Landmark Act

Jillian Deutsch reports:

The European Union reached a hard-fought deal on what is poised to become the most comprehensive regulation of artificial intelligence in the western world.

[…]

After more than 33 hours of negotiations this week, delegates from the European Commission, the European Parliament and 27 member countries agreed to a set of controls for generative artificial intelligence tools such as OpenAI Inc.’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard — the kind capable of producing content on command.

The negotiators agreed to allow live scanning of faces, but with safeguards and exemptions, Breton said. The deal also would prohibit biometric scanning that categorizes people by sensitive characteristics, such as political or religious beliefs, sexual orientation or race.

The draft legislation still needs to be formally approved by EU member states and the parliament. But the deal marks a critical step toward landmark AI policy that will — in the absence of any meaningful action by US Congress — set the tone for the regulation of the fast-developing technology. The EU is aiming to enact the first firm guardrails on AI outside of Asia.