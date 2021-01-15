EU Ruling Broadens Facebook Vulnerability on Data Privacy

Jan 152021
 
 January 15, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, Non-U.S., Online

Molly Quell reports:

Ireland may be home to Facebook’s European headquarters, but that doesn’t make the Irish Data Protection Commission the only body able to go after the social media giant, a magistrate for the EU’s top court said Tuesday.

The case was referred to the European Court of Justice by the Hof van beroep, the Belgian appeals court, after the Belgian privacy watchdog, the Data Protection Agency, sued Facebook over the company’s use of trackers to follow nonusers online.

Read more on Courthouse News.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

