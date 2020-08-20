EU regulators wrangle over Twitter data privacy penalty

The Star reports:

 European Union privacy regulators are wrangling over the penalty Ireland’s data privacy watchdog was set to issue Twitter for a data breach, pushing back the case’s long awaited conclusion under the bloc’s tough new data privacy rules.

The Irish Data Privacy Commission was expected to issue its decision in the Twitter case, which would be its first involving a US technology company since the new privacy law, known as GDPR, took effect in 2018, allowing for hefty fines.

