EU Prosecutor probes Greek ‘Predatorgate’

Apr 072023
April 7, 2023 Non-U.S., Surveillance
Sarantis Michalopoulos reports:
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has launched an investigation into the use of illegal Predator spyware in a wiretapping scandal that has shaken Greek politics, EURACTIV has learnt.
Several sources confirmed to EURACTIV that upon the request from MEP Stelios Kouloglou, a member of the European Parliament’s PEGA Committee, the inquiry committee investigating the use of illegal spyware across the bloc, the EPPO has launched an investigation into several aspects of the scandal.
Read more at EURACTIV
h/t, Risky Biz News