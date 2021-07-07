EU Parliament lets companies look for child abuse on their platforms, with reservations

Jul 072021
July 7, 2021 Business, Non-U.S., Online, Surveillance
Clothilde Coujard reports:
The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a controversial law that would allow digital companies to detect and report child sexual abuse on their platforms for the next three years.
Tuesday’s vote was the final hurdle for the bill, and will allow companies to scan their platforms for explicit material without fear of violating Europe’s strict privacy laws. The bill pitted the European Commission, who proposed the bill, and children’s rights activists against the Parliament and Europe’s privacy regulators, who fear the bill could undermine the EU’s privacy rules.
Read more on Politico.
h/t, Joe Cadillic