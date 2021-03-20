EU Ministers Want EU-Wide Data Retention. Breyer: Never Again Surveillance State!

Brussels, 12/03/2021 – The great majority of EU justice ministers yesterday once again called a new Europe-wide collection of traffic and location data of the entire population (data retention). In the course of the ePrivacy reform, the EU Council wants to create legal loopholes in order to circumvent several rulings of the Court of Justice on the disproportionality of such data retention.

Justice Commissioner Reynders said said after yesterday’s meeting that the EU Commission first wanted to set out what would be possible according to the ECJ rulings. After that it remained to be seen whether a common position can be found.

