EU: Council to push for “on the spot” biometric ID checks, inserting “all available data” in Schengen Information System
Statewatch reports:
The Council of the EU is set to call for “an ambitious implementation” of new rules on EU policing and immigration databases, including “on the spot” biometric ID checks with mobile fingerprint readers and face scanners; ensuring that “all available data” from national databases is added to the Schengen Information System; and enabling “full use of discreet checks, inquiry checks and specific checks,” which allow the gathering of information about targeted individuals.
The calls are set out in a draft set of conclusions (pdf) dealing with “the implementation of the EU information systems and their interoperability at national level,” and come after a survey of the member states revealed that half “foresee high risks” to the plan to have the biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) border crossing database up and running by the end of September this year.
Read more at Statewatch.
h/t, Joe Cadillic