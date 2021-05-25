EU coronavirus passport has privacy implications: Trouw

May 252021
May 25, 2021 Healthcare, Non-U.S., Surveillance
DutchNews.nl reports:
The European coronavirus passport shows more medical information than the Netherlands wanted, the Dutch health ministry has confirmed to Trouw. The introduction of the document will allow people to travel more easily between EU countries if they have been vaccinated, have a negative coronavirus test or have recently had the disease. But the coronavirus passport, as some are calling it, will allow foreign officials to see what type of vaccine people have been given, how many doses and when, the health ministry said. Officials will also be able to see if the carrier has been vaccinated, has had a negative test or recently had coronavirus.
