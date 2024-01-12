Estee Lauder Beats Lawsuit Over Website Virtual Try-On Feature

Christopher Brown reports:
Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. and its technology contractor Perfect Corp. defeated a biometric-privacy lawsuit alleging it collected the face scans of website visitors without their consent through the site’s virtual try-on feature, a federal court ruled.
Plaintiffs Celia Castelaz, Brittanie Nalley, Northa Johnson, and Lori Carter failed to show that Estee Lauder was capable of identifying them in connection of the collection of their biometric information, a requirement for stating a claim under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois said Wednesday.
