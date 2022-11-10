EPIC Urges PCLOB to Push for Meaningful Reform of Section 702 Surveillance

Nov 102022
November 10, 2022 Govt, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
From EPIC.org:
In comments on the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board’s Oversight Project examining section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), EPIC urged the Board to recommend that Congress prohibit “abouts” collection and warrantless backdoor searches. EPIC also urged the Board to recommend new and enhanced safeguards, including a larger role for FISC amici, the codification of protections for non-U.S. persons, and more robust notice requirements to criminal defendants. EPIC further recommended that the Board investigate the use of Section 702 collection in cybersecurity investigations due to the exponential increase in cyber-related querying.
